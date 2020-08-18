Pioneers set to finish the season in Hastings

The Western Nebraska Pioneers are closing out the Expedition League season the next two days in Hastings after a day off on Monday.

Due to the Pioneers broadcast team of Matthew Hargrove and Erik Lind having to get back to their respective college campuses to start classes there will be no broadcasts available the next two days.

Today the Pioneers and Sodbusters will play a doubleheader starting at 3:35 pm MT with game two to follow. The season finale tomorrow is scheduled for 5:35 pm MT.

The Pioneers did have a big announcement over the weekend with a change in the head coaches seat coming for next year. Current manager Ryan Sires has accepted an assistants job at a four year school and the team will replace him with Antonio Garcia.

Garcia played on the 2018 Pioneers team and is currently a graduate assistant coach with the Kansas Jayhawks program and he also helped out this summer with the Pioneers.

The upcoming Expedition League Championship Series will feature the Fremont Moo against the Badlands Big Sticks.