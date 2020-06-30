Pioneers split games Monday at Hastings

After opening the season winning two of three games at home against the Pierre Trappers it was a road trip to Duncan Field in Hastings to start the week with a doubleheader against the Sodbusters.

In the opener yesterday afternoon Hastings picked up the win 6-3.

Pioneers centerfielder Ethan Loveless finished the game with a hit and two RBI.

On the mound Mikito Barkman started and took the loss. Former WESTCO Zephyr and current WNCC Cougar, Harold Baez, pitched in relief and allowed two earned runs and three walks. Cameron Skinner of Linfield College worked two innings and didn’t allow a run while striking out four.

Game two went to the Pioneers going away as they scored in every inning but the sixth in earning a 11-4 win.

The top four in the Pioneers lineup; Jason Luke (Seattle Univ), Tyler Baca (Biola University), Blaine Ray (KU), and Trevor Mattson (Arcadia College) combined for six hits, six RBI, and seven runs scored.

Michael Callia pitched in relief to earn the win on the mound with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

With the split the Pioneers are now 3-2 early this season and they get today (Tuesday) off before returning to Oregon Trail Park Stadium to play Pierre on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coverage both nights can be found on KOZY 101.3 FM and KOZYfm.com starting at 6:15.