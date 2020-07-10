Pioneers Survive Fremont Comeback

The Fremont Moo came within three runs in the ninth after falling 9-0 in the fifth, but the comeback was not meant to be as the Pioneers held on to win 12-9.

Western Nebraska’s first baseman Sam Hillyer lifted the offense going 2-4 with two home runs driving in five. For the defensive side, Andrew Del Biaggio had the best start out of any Pio pitcher this season holding Fremont scoreless over three innings and striking out four.

In a game that looked like it was gonna send Moo fans towards the exit signs early, it turned out to be one of the better finishes to a ballgame you’ll see all year. Already up 1-0, Sam Hillyer shot a ball over the right field wall that scored two and increased the Pios lead to three in the fourth, but that was just the beginning. The very next inning the Pioneers put up six runs due to Fremont relief pitcher Parker Ruoff losing control, and “Big Country” Sam Hillyer showing off the power again. With the bases loaded Parker Rouff hit Pio batters Brady Lavoie and Trevor Mattson creating a 6-0 lead for Western Nebraska. Then, after an Ethan Loveless RBI fielder’s choice ground out Hillyer got the ball out of the ballpark in a hurry hitting in three and increasing the lead to nine. Hillyer, hitting the ball just to the right of the 27 foot left field wall made the game look way out of reach for Fremont entering the halfway point, but that’s actually the inning when the Moo started to turn the tide.

Fremont scored in every inning starting in the fifth to help them get back in the ballgame heading into the ninth. Even when the Pioneers would get runs back the Moo always had an answer. The bullpen for Western was struggling to find their form allowing a combined nine runs and walking four. Coming from that bullpen was Cameron Skinner, Ryan Flippo, and Carson Cody. Cody was in to start the ninth, but after walking the Moo’s nine whole hitter Dillon Sears and allowing the potential tying run to enter the batter’s box Pios head coach Ryan Sires made the change to Mikito Barkman.

Barkman who came into this game sporting a 10.80 ERA needed just one out to send his club back to the hotel happy. The batter for the Moo, Ronnie McBride, worked the count to 3-1 and got the fastball he was looking for driving it into center field. Although the ball was hit well it stayed up long enough for Jason Luke to camp under it and get the Pioneer 12-9 victory. Barkman was awarded the save for getting the lineout from McBride.

The Pioneers were able to avoid a disastrous loss and get within three games of the Clark Division leader in Fremont. They will go for their first series sweep of the year tomorrow with hard throwing left hander Bradley Mullan getting his first start of the season.