Pioneers team workouts open to public

WHAT: The Western Nebraska Pioneers will begin team workouts on Monday, June 15 in preparation for the 2020 Expedition League season opening game on June 26.

WHO: Players, coaches, staff will be on hand for all workouts (see schedule below). Players will join workouts as they arrive in town. All players, coaches and staff will be available for interviews.

WHEN: Team workouts are scheduled as follows (schedule subject to change and weather permitting):

June 15 and 16: 6-7:30 p.m

June 17 and 18: 5-8:00 p.m.

June 19: 6-7:30 p.m.

June 20: 5-8:00 p.m.

June 21: OFF

June 22: 5 p.m. scripted scrimmage

June 23: 5-8:00 p.m.

June 24: 6-7:30 p.m.

June 25: 5-8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Oregon Trail Park Stadium, 800 13th Street, Gering, NE

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: All workouts are open to the public and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. All media and public should enter through main ticket gate.

For information on the Expedition League visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.