Plan released for CSC football game in Kearney

CHADRON, Neb. — November 2, 2020 — Game day protocols for the football contest for Chadron State College at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, on November 7, have been released by the host university’s athletic department. The full document is available on Chadron State’s football schedule page at ChadronEagles.com, and also at Lopers.com.

UNK will sell tickets only as General Admission. Adults are $10 and children ages 11-18 are $5. Kids 10 and under are free, but will still require a physical ticket for admission. They may be purchased in person in the UNK Ticket Office any time before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6, but UNK encourages online ticket purchases at unklopers.universitytickets.com, and mobile ticketing.

Tickets will go on sale for online purchase to the general public on Tuesday, November 3rd, 612 tickets available to visiting fans. Visitors are asked to socially distance on the stadium’s east side. No tickets will be sold in person on the day of the game.

All attendees will be required to adhere to UNK’s University Masking Policy, as outlined at UNK.edu.

Parking will be free at the stadium, but tailgating will not be allowed in lots surrounding the stadium.

Runza will operate three concession stands, with options limited to pre-packaged food and condiments.

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 3 p.m. local time, or 2 p.m. Mountain Time.