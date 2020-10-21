Playoff football starts on Thursday in D1 and D2

The second season arrives for some on Thursday with the start of the NSAA Football State Playoffs for D-1 and D-2 teams across the region.

Here’s a quick look at a few of those games…

D-1 Playoffs

#12w Hemingford at #5w Nebraska Christian…The Hemingford Bobcats enter the postseason with a record of 6-2 and winners of their last three games. The offense is led by senior RB Brian Turek, who’s rushed for 1,511 yards with 28 touchdowns (189 ypg, 7.2 ypc). Sophomore quarterback Darin Turek has tossed 11 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions while also rushing for 349 yards and 5 touchdowns. Hemingford averages 43 points per game. Their two losses came to Anselmo-Merna and Sutherland.

Nebraska Christian comes in with a record of just 4-2 having two of their last three games cancelled. They did play their week 8 game and got beat by Neligh-Oakdale 52-18. Their four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 12-20.

Kickoff tomorrow from Central City at 12:30 pm MT.

You can view the official NSAA D-1 bracket by CLICKING HERE.

D-2 Playoffs

#12w Leyton at #5w Loomis…The Leyton Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after putting together a 5-3 season. A tale of two seaons, I guess, as they started 5-0 but then lost their last three games of the regular season. Kole Bush played in those first five games, rushing for nearly 100 yards per game, but he’s been out of action in the final stretch, all losses. Leyton has three other players all over 200 yards rushing that have combined for 15 rushing touchdowns. Junior QB Scout Gamble has thrown 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season.

The Loomis Wolves have had a big season at 7-1 and they come into the playoffs with six wins in a row. Loomis averages over 270 yards per game rushing and they have two players with double digit rushing touchdowns.

Kickoff tomorrow at 3 pm MT.

#9w Medicine Valley at #8w Garden County…After losing their first two games of the season to Hemingford and Sutherland it’s been Garden County winning their final six while Medicine Valley hits the playoffs at 7-1. Their lone loss coming to Loomis by the score of 28-24.

Garden County is in the playoffs for the 19th season in a row!

Kickoff tomorrow at 6 pm MT.

#11w Mullen at #6w Pleasanton…The Broncs are 6-2 with losses to undefeated Sandhills/Thedford and two loss Garden County and they’ve won their last four games by a combined score of 222-56. Pleasanton rolled to a 7-0 start before a week 8 loss to Sandhills/Thedford by the final of 77-24.

Kickoff tomorrow is scheduled for 6 pm CT.

You can view the official NSAA D-2 bracket by CLICKING HERE.