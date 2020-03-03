Region IX basketball brackets released

The WNCC basketball teams are in action on Thursday at their respective Region IX Tournaments in separate locations.

The women’s tournament being held in Caser and the Lady Cougars have the No. 1 seed out of the South. They’ll open up on Thursday afternoon against Sheridan College. Coverage on KOZY 101.3 FM and KOZYfm.com will start at 12:45 pm.

To view the full women’s bracket you can CLICK HERE.

The Cougar men got a home win over Trinidad State this past Saturday to advance into the tournament bracket for Thursday. The men’s tournament being held in Sterling at NJC this year with the South hosting. WNCC plays the 5 pm game on Thursday night against Casper College. Coverage on KOZY 101.3 FM and KOZYfm.com will start at 4:45 pm.

To view the full men’s bracket you can CLICK HERE.