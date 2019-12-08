Regis downs CSC men

CHADRON, Neb. — December 7, 2019 — The Chadron State College Eagles outscored the Regis University Rangers 70-56 from the field Saturday night, but the Rangers outscored the Eagles 41-19 from the free throw line and won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game 97-89.

Regis, now 6-1, made 41 of its 48 foul shots while the Eagles sank 19 of 23. The differential started early. The Rangers were 20-22 at the line compared to Chadron State’s 3-4 in the first half. Regis was 21-26 on its free throws and the Eagles 16-19 in the second half.

“Giving up 97 points is not our brand of basketball,” Chadron State Coach Houston Reed said. “We stress defense and don’t expect teams to score 41 points on us at the free throw line. We’ll watch the film and see what we can do better defensively to keep the other team from being at the line so much.”

Chadron State got off to a fast start by making six of its first eight three-point shots and take a 24-15 lead after 7:48 had been played. Another of their 12 treys put the Eagles ahead by 13 points–41-28–with six minutes left in the half. That was the game’s largest lead.

By then the Rangers were already in the bonus at the line and they made 14 consecutive charity shots without a miss to help them close the gap. The Eagles led 46-44 at halftime.

The Rangers got many of the 29 foul calls against the Eagles by driving to the basket and making contact with a defender.

During the second half the score was tied seven times. Regis took the lead for keeps on a layup by Brian Dawson to make it 79-77 with 5:07 to play. The Denver team never led by more than eight points and the Eagles cut it to 91-87 remaining on a pair of free throws by Brady Delimont with 27 seconds remaining. But Regis went 6-of-6 at the line before time expired.

Senior guard Christian Little led the Rangers with 32 points, including 12 of 15 at the free throw line. Dawson and 6-8 center Toni Rocak each scored 19. Rocak was just 5 of 15 from the field and 0 of 4 from behind the arc, but was 9 of 12 at the line. Dawson made all 9 of his free throws.

The Eagles had four double-figure scorers. Both Brian Rodriguez and Brady Delimont tallied 20 points. Guard Colby Jackson added 14 and center Jacob Jefferson 12. Both Jackson and Jefferson spent considerable time on the bench because of foul trouble and eventually fouled out.

The Eagles, now 2-6, will play at Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa this coming weekend.

Regis–Christian Little 32, Toni Rocak 19, Brian Dawson 19, Roberto Vercellino 7, Will Cranston-Lown 6, Taffy Tela 5, Tomas Auruskevicius 4, Michael Bens 3, Kevin Ebiriekwe 2. Totals: 25-56 (6-17) 41-48 97 points, 39 rebounds, 13 turnovers.

Chadron State–Brian Rodriguez 20, Brady Delimont 20, Colby Jackson 14, Jacob Jefferson 12, Andre Sepeda 9, Kenan Gray 7, Walker Andrew 2, Stephon Bell 2, Dom Coleman 2, Kayden Sund 1. Totals: 29-64 (12-31) 19-23 89 points, 32 rebounds, 14 turnovers:

Regis University 44 53 —97

Chadron State 46 43 —89

3-pointers: Regis–Little 2, Dawson 2, Bens 1, Tela 1. CSC–Rodriguez 3, Jackson 3, Delimont 3, Jefferson 2, Sepeda 1