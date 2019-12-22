Results: Gering wins Bridgeport-Sidney Wrestling Invitational

Gering took home the top spot at Saturday’s Bridgeport-Sidney Wrestling Invitational by claiming four first place individual finishes.

Gering’s four individual champions were Paul Ruff (120 lb), Tyler Nagel (126 lb), Nate Rocheleau (138 lb), and Jacob Awiszus (160 lb).

Here are the team scores:

Ogallala 180.5 Bridgeport 174.5 Sterling High School 155.5 Sidney 151.0 Burns 120.5 Holdredge 117.0 Hemingford 105.5 Cheyenne East JV 72.0 Chase Co. 55.0 Mitchell 50.0 Kimball 33.0 Minatare 31.0 Scottsbluff JV 25.5 Alliance JV 23.0 Hay Springs 4.0 Sioux Co. 4.0

You can link to all of the individual brackets and results through the Trackwrestling.com site by CLICKING HERE.