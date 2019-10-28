Rickard theft case moving forward in Goshen County

An arraignment hearing has been set for Tuesday for the former Goshen County District Court Clerk, who is facing six charges of felony theft.

Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer says Kathi Rickard is alleged to have stolen $120,217 in funds between 2016 and 2018.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which was requested by the Goshen County Attorney’s Office in January. Rickard resigned from her post in February.

If Rickard is found guilty, each of the felony theft charges is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Boyer says the county will seek restitution in the case… which has been assigned a special prosecutor.