RMAC awards 10 Eagles spots on academic honor roll

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 26, 2020 — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s annual academic awards for indoor track and field came out on Thursday, with 10 Chadron State College student-athletes receiving spots on the RMAC academic honor roll.

Those student-athletes who met the minimum requirements for nomination to the All-Academic First Team, but who were not selected by the league’s sports information directors, earn recognition on the honor roll.

Minimum qualifications include a 3.3 cumulative grade point average, at least two full semesters’ worth of academic credit at current school, and usage of a season of eligibility.

Making the list for the women’s team are Celeste Cardona (Mitchell, Neb.), Sydney Settles (Lincoln, Neb.), Julianne Thomsen (Custer, S.D.), Madison Watson (Mitchell), and Emma Willadsen (Eaton, Colo.). The men on the honor roll are Grant Edgecombe (Minden, Neb.), Chancy Hunt (Big Piney, Wyo.), Joss Linse (Platteview, Neb.), Harley Rhoades (Douglas, Wyo.), and Brock Voth (Berthoud, Colo.).

For Willadsen, this is her fifth honor roll mention, going back to the 2018 cross country season. Watson claims a fourth, while Thomsen picks up a third.

The 2020 RMAC Academic Athletes of the Year are Maia Austin and Will Ross, both of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.