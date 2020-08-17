RMAC opens football decisions to individual schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — August 14, 2020 — On Friday afternoon, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference presidents’ council members, representing football-sponsoring members only, issued new guidance regarding the league’s position on the sport for the 2020-21 academic year.

Instead of holding a spring championship season, the league will allow each of its 11 football programs to schedule seasons independently, with discretion to compete against both conference and non-conference opponents.

“After the difficult decision last week by the council to move fall team sports to the spring, and following consultation with football coaches and athletic administrators, it became clear that many factors would interfere with the conduct of a true championship season,” noted RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham. “The removal of the championship structure in the spring will allow our programs to independently administer seasons in a way that fits individual opportunities and interests.”

No other fall sports are affected by the action, which only applies to football.

As of Friday, CSC had not scheduled any contests in football for 2020-21.