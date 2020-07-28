RMAC updates Return to Play Statement

COLORADO SPRINGS — July 27, 2020 — In a statement released on its social media channels on Monday, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced its decision to move the start of fall sports practice to August 24, and to delay the first competition date until September 18. In addition, the league will reduce four of its fall sports’ schedules to conference contests only.

“In a meeting earlier today,” reads the statement, “the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Presidents’ Council voted to delay the start of Fall sports practice to August 24th and the first date of competition to September 18th. The Council also agreed to a conference-only schedule for the sports of Football, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer and Volleyball.

Further, the Council reviewed current local, state and national Covid-19 guidelines, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) guidance and principles, and agreed that closely aligning with these current best practices was essential to maintain a safe and healthy playing environment. Review of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the Fall as the RMAC and its members monitor any need for further adjustments.”

Under the new guidelines, Chadron State College athletic schedules will be impacted as follows:

For football, the game at Missouri S&T will not be played, with today’s postponement of football to spring by the opposing conference. The season opener against RMAC opponent Western Colorado will not be played on September 5, but the schools will attempt to reschedule another date. The Eagles’ season will begin instead on September 19, at South Dakota School of Mines, at 6 p.m. CSC’s home opener will be September 26 against Colorado Mesa.

CSC volleyball’s scheduled trips to Pueblo, Colorado, and Aberdeen, South Dakota, will be eliminated, and the team will open its season at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on September 18. The team will open its home slate either September 25 against New Mexico Highlands, or the following evening against Adams State if NMHU is unable to travel due to state restrictions.

The CSC golf team will lose its first two scheduled appearances, in Pueblo and Denver. It will debut in Marshall, Minnesota on October 3-4, and the program has added a new date in Spearfish, South Dakota, for October 12-13.

Chadron State’s cross country schedule has not yet been released, however, the team’s home meet, traditionally scheduled for the second weekend in September, will be canceled or rescheduled.