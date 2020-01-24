RRN high school basketball schedule for weekend

The Rural Radio Network will have high school basketball coverage for both Friday and Saturday, including TV games both nights.

For tonight our TV/radio combo comes from Gering where the Bulldogs are hosting Chadron. The Gering boys have won three straight while the Lady Bulldogs are winners of two straight games.

The Chadron girls enter at 12-1 while the boys team is 6-7.

Coverage tonight with Jeff Kelley will be on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius channel 1500, 93.3 FM KMOR, and KMORfm.com starting at approximately 5:15.

Scottsbluff has boys action only tonight on the road at Abraham Lincoln in Denver. This is a rematch of a thriller last year at Scottsbluff, as the Lancers won on a layup at the buzzer, 88-86.

Coverage tonight will start at approximately 6:45 on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com. Tip-off is slated for 7 pm.

And then tomorrow we’ll close out the weekend with Gering at Scottsbluff.

It’ll be a girls and boys doubleheader with coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius channel 1500, 93.3 FM KMOR, and KMORfm.com at approximately 5:15.

As always, for scores around the region you can check the Elite Physical Scoreboard above here at kneb.com.

Games this weekend include the MAC, PAC, and SPVA Tournaments.