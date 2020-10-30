RRN-Scottsbluff with three HS football playoff games today

It’s a major day of high school football playoff coverage today on the Rural Radio Network-Scottsbluff. We’ll have action for you from Class B, C-1, and C-2.

Here’s the schedule along with some other games of note from around the region for today or tonight.

Class B: #12 Scottsbluff at #5 Aurora…Scottsbluff will be going for their fourth straight first round playoff wiin as they hit the road to Aurora for the second time this seaon. Both teams were 0-2 when they met in week three with the Huskies earning a 36-14 victory. The game was 15-14 at halftime so Scottsbluff should be able to draw off of that for some confidence heading in. They’ll have to limit the explosive plays in the run game from Aurora star quarterback Ethan Shaw, who got loose multiple times for big plays in the first matchup. A Scottsbluff win would guarantee a home game next week against either Norris or Beatrice. Coverage tonight on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com will start at 5:30 MT, kickoff at 6 pm.

Class C-1: #10 Mitchell at #7 Wahoo…The 8-1 Tigers hit the road to play the defending C-1 state champions in an afternoon affair. After losing to Gothenburg, the Tigers have closed the season with three straight wins. Jeff Kelley has the broadcast on 106.9 The Trail and KHYYfm.com starting at 12:45 with pregame, kickoff at 1 pm MT.

Class C-2: #11 Hartington Cedar Catholic at #6 Bridgeport…The Bulldogs have closed the season with three straight shutouts as they look for just their second ever playoff win in school history. Coverage this afternoon on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, KMOR 93.3 FM, and KMORfm.com with Chuck Schwartz starts at 1:45, kickoff at 2 pm.

Other games of note:

C-1: #13 Chadron at #4 Kearney Catholic, 1 pm MT

Wyoming Playoffs:

2A: #1E Torrington vs. #4W Cokeville, 6 pm

2A: #2W Mountain View vs. #3E Wheatland, 1 pm

1A-9 man: #1E Southeast vs. #4W Riverside, 4 pm

1A-9 man: #2W Shoshoni vs. #3E Pine Bluffs, 3 pm

1A-6 man: #2W Meeteetse vs. #3E Guernsey-Sunrise, 6 pm