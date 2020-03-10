Schedule changes for WNCC baseball and softball

A few schedule changes for the Western Nebraska Community College baseball and softball team for this week.

The Cougar baseball team was scheduled to play South Mountain Community College in single games Tuesday and Wednesday. Those games have been moved to a doubleheader that will be played today, Tuesday, March 10, because of potential rain in Arizona.

The Cougar softball team juggled their games this weekend around. WNCC will play McCook Community College on Thursday, March 12 at 12 and 2 p.m. followed by Lamar Community College on Saturday and then Trinidad State Junior College on Sunday.