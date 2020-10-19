Scott Frost on Huskers QB race ‘Adrian’s going to be our quarterback’

Nebraska Football head coach Scott Frost told the media on Monday that Adrian Martinez would be the starting quarterback when the Huskers travel to Ohio State on Saturday.

The news comes as NU coaches and players said there was a battle for the starting role for the 2020 season.

“Adrian’s going to be our quarterback,” said Frost. “I think we have two first-string quarterbacks, that’s how we feel about them.”

Nebraska will begin an abbreviated 2020 season on Saturday when the Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the fifth-ranked and defending Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Saturday’s season opener marks Nebraska’s first game in 330 days, dating back to Black Friday last year.

