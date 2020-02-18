Scottsbluff beats Gering in B-8, full girls Subdistrict schedules

Monday was opening night of the girls postseason basketball journey across the region with the marquee games of the night taking place in Sidney with the start of the B-8 Subdistrict.

We had the Scottsbluff vs. Gering for you last night on KNEB.tv and KMOR 93.3 FM.

It was a very competitive start to the game with both teams trading baskets for the better part of the first quarter with the scored tied 16-16 at the end of one.

Gering just committed too many turnovers and couldn’t handle the senior duo from Scottsbluff of Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz.

The Bulldogs committed double digit first half turnovers leading to some easy Scottsbluff baskets and they also let both Scottsbluff stars go off; Garcia had 17 points at halftime and finished with 24 while Krentz connected on four first half three on her way to a 16 point effort.

Scottsbuff outscored Gering in the second quarter 21-6 and they led at the break 37-22.

After that first quarter it was a struggle on offense for the Bulldogs as they scored just four more baskets from the field the entire game.

Macey Boggs led Gering with 11 points as the Bulldogs finished up their season at 7-18. They’ll finish outside the top 16 and will not qualify for a district final on Saturday.

With the win Scottsbluff improved to 14-10 and they’ll play Sidney tonight in the Subdistrict championship game.

Sidney cruised past Alliance by the final of 59-23. The Lady Raiders are a top five team in power points and they have a record of 18-5. Alliance finishes the season at 0-23.

We’ll have tonight’s championship game on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, KMOR 93.3 FM, and KMORfm.com starting at 5:45 with tip off scheduled for 6 pm.

Regardless of tonight’s result, Scottsbluff will play a home game in a district final coming up on Saturday.

D2-12 at Sidney (back gym)

There was one other final last night in the postseason with Creek Valley knocking off Potter-Dix in the D2-12 tournament at Sidney’s back gym by the final of 35-27. Creek Valley advances to tonight’s semifinal against top seed Leyton.

Leyton vs. Creek Valley, 5:30

Minatare vs. Garden County, 7:00

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:00

Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:30

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5:30

Bayard vs. Morrill, 7:00

D1-12 at Ogallala Prairie View School

South Platte vs. Sutherland, 5:00

Perkins County vs. Kimball, 6:30

D2-11 at Chadron State College

Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5:00

Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6:30