Scottsbluff boys, Chadron girls win Western Conference Tournament titles

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team jumped to a 3-0 start to the season and a Western Conference Tournament title on Saturday night at WNCC’s Cougar Palace by defeating rival Alliance 66-50 in the championship game.

The Bearcats put this one away early as they jumped out to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Senior guard Jasiya DeOllos led the Bearcats in scoring for the second straight night with 23 points. DeOllos tallied 24 in Friday night’s win over Sterling CO.

Scottsbluff had two other players reach double figures in senior big man Chance Parker, who had 15 points, and also junior wing Dawson Mohr, who finished with 12 points including the highlight reel play of the game with a and-one dunk.

Joel Baker led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points. Kaden Kindred and Trevor Dubray also scored in double figures for Alliance.

Scottsbluff will take both the boys and girls teams to Gillette, WY for the three day Campbell County Tournament starting on Thursday night.

On the girls side it was an overtime thriller with Chadron rallying back to beat North Platte for the championship by the final of 62-54 in overtime. Chadron rallied from by six after three quarters to force overtime and eventually seal the win.

Chadron sophomore sensation Olivia Reed was a dominant force all tournament long. In title game win Reed scored 25 points. For the three games she averaged 24 points.

Here’s a look at the rest of the scores from Saturday…

BOYS

3rd Place Game OT: Sterling CO 64, North Platte 58

5th Place Game: Mitchell 77, Gering 44

7th Place Game: Chadron 64, Sidney 59

GIRLS

3rd Place Game OT: Scottsbluff 55, Sidney 52

5th Place Game: Mitchell 49, Gering 43

7th Place Game: Sterling 49, Alliance 31