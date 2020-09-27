Scottsbluff boys tennis finish 3rd at Hastings Invite

The Bearcat boys tennis team traveled to Hasting for a 10-team invite on Friday, September 25 and came away with 3rd place overall. Lincoln Pius X took the team title and Norfolk finished in 2nd.

TEAM SCORES

1. Lincoln Pius X 42

2. Norfolk 42

3. Scottsbluff 35

4. Kearney (JV) 33

5. North Platte 27

6. Columbus 19

7. Alliance 18

8. Hastings 16

9. Adams Central / Grand Island (tie) 14

#1 SINGLES

1. Joseph Plachy – Lincoln Pius X

2. Jackson Schwanebek – Norfolk

3. Brayden Schram – Hastings

#2 SINGLES

1. Cooper Nichols – Lincoln Pius X

2. Kalen Krohn – Norfolk

3. Kade Huck – Scottsbluff

#1 DOUBLES

1. Jase Woita / Michael Endacott – Lincoln Pius X

2. Lincoln Frank / Porter Robbins – Scottsbluff

3. Eli Bond / Fisher Bonk – Kearney

This was an important invite for the Bearcats with six of the ten teams at Hastings being from Class A, including the 2019 state champions Lincoln Pius X. It was a rare chance to play programs from the eastern end of the state and

The #1 doubles team of Robbins/Frank extended their season record to 22-2 and came close to taking the championship round, leading Lincoln Pius X 7-3 before falling 9-7 in a terrific match.

At #2 singles sophomore Kade Huck improved his season record to 16-3 and took 3rd at the invite. The #2 doubles team of Ramirez/Schaff moved to 17-7 with three wins in pool play before falling to Lincoln Pius in the cross-over round. Sophomore Barrett Frank was 2-3 on the day and took 7th place in his division.