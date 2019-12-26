Scottsbluff fall sports GNAC awards

Here are the 2019 fall sports award recipients for Scottsbluff High School.

All-Conference Selections

FOOTBALL (State semis = 8; Playoffs = 6; All others = 4) Name Gr. Pos. Sabastian Harsh 12 QB/DE Sam Clarkson 12 OL/DL Nic Maag 11 OL/DL Jacob Krul 12 RB/C Jack Darnell 12 TE/OLB Jasiya DeOllos 12 RB/DE Caleb Walker 12 RB/S Brett Hill 11 QB/S

VOLLEYBALL (Champs = 3; 2nd-3rd= 2; 4th/5th/6th = 1) Name Gr. Pos. Shelby Bewley 12 OH Emma Herman 12 OH

(XC – Top 10; Golf Top 10; Tennis 1st-4th) Brooke Holzworth XC 2nd Jamisyn Howard XC 10th

SOFTBALL (Champs = 4; 2nd= 3; 3rd/4th= 2; 5th/6th=1 Name Gr. Pos. Taylor Klein 12 Infield

Girls Golf

Emily Krzyzanowski Golf 6th Anna Kelley Golf 7th Halle Shaddick Golf 10th

Boys Tennis