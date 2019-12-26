class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429068 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff fall sports GNAC awards

BY Chris Cottrell | December 26, 2019
Here are the 2019 fall sports award recipients for Scottsbluff High School.

All-Conference Selections

FOOTBALL (State semis = 8; Playoffs = 6; All others = 4)
Name Gr. Pos.
Sabastian Harsh 12 QB/DE
Sam Clarkson 12 OL/DL
Nic Maag 11 OL/DL
Jacob Krul 12 RB/C
Jack Darnell 12 TE/OLB
Jasiya DeOllos 12 RB/DE
Caleb Walker 12 RB/S
Brett Hill 11 QB/S

 

VOLLEYBALL (Champs = 3; 2nd-3rd= 2; 4th/5th/6th = 1)
Name Gr. Pos.
Shelby Bewley 12 OH
Emma Herman 12 OH

 

(XC – Top 10; Golf Top 10; Tennis 1st-4th)
Brooke Holzworth XC 2nd
Jamisyn Howard XC 10th

 

SOFTBALL (Champs = 4; 2nd= 3; 3rd/4th= 2; 5th/6th=1
Name Gr. Pos.
Taylor Klein 12 Infield

 

Girls Golf

Emily Krzyzanowski Golf 6th
Anna Kelley Golf 7th
Halle Shaddick Golf 10th

 

Boys Tennis

Dawson Mohr TN 5th – 1 Singles
Riley Little TN 6th – 2 Singles
Lincoln Frank / Porter Robbins TN 2nd – 1 Doubles
Arron Schaff / Ethan Rameriz TN 3rd – 2 Doubles

 

