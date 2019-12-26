Scottsbluff fall sports GNAC awards

Here are the 2019 fall sports award recipients for Scottsbluff High School.
All-Conference Selections
|FOOTBALL
|(State semis = 8; Playoffs = 6; All others = 4)
|Name
|Gr.
|Pos.
|Sabastian Harsh
|12
|QB/DE
|Sam Clarkson
|12
|OL/DL
|Nic Maag
|11
|OL/DL
|Jacob Krul
|12
|RB/C
|Jack Darnell
|12
|TE/OLB
|Jasiya DeOllos
|12
|RB/DE
|Caleb Walker
|12
|RB/S
|Brett Hill
|11
|QB/S
|VOLLEYBALL
|(Champs = 3; 2nd-3rd= 2; 4th/5th/6th = 1)
|Name
|Gr.
|Pos.
|Shelby Bewley
|12
|OH
|Emma Herman
|12
|OH
|(XC – Top 10; Golf Top 10; Tennis 1st-4th)
|Brooke Holzworth
|XC
|2nd
|Jamisyn Howard
|XC
|10th
|SOFTBALL
|(Champs = 4; 2nd= 3; 3rd/4th= 2; 5th/6th=1
|Name
|Gr.
|Pos.
|Taylor Klein
|12
|Infield
Girls Golf
|Emily Krzyzanowski
|Golf
|6th
|Anna Kelley
|Golf
|7th
|Halle Shaddick
|Golf
|10th
Boys Tennis
|Dawson Mohr
|TN
|5th – 1 Singles
|Riley Little
|TN
|6th – 2 Singles
|Lincoln Frank / Porter Robbins
|TN
|2nd – 1 Doubles
|Arron Schaff / Ethan Rameriz
|TN
|3rd – 2 Doubles