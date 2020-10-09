Scottsbluff falls to Seward in softball District Final

The Scottsbluff softball team had their season come to a close today in Seward as they lost the first two games to the Blue Jays in that best-of-three District Final.

The Cats gave a valiant effort in game one, battling back from down 8-2 entering the top of the 7th inning, they scored five times to make it close coming up one run short.

In game two it was all Seward,

Game 1

Scottsbluff 0 0 1 1 0 0 5 7 10 3

Seward 4 1 1 0 0 2 X 8 7 1

WP: Sydney Parra

LP: Avery Fox

HR: Hamling (Seward), Lauryn Parra (Seward)

RBI (Scottsbluff): Mariyah Avila 2, Avery Fox 2, Taryn Spady, Aubrey Barrett

Notes: Scottsbluff rallied for five runs in the top of the 7th but came up short in the game one loss…Reagan Churchill led the team with three hits while Brady Laucomer and Mariyah Avila each had two…Avila and Fox with two RBI each in the 7th…Fox was tagged for four earned runs and took the loss in the circle.

Game 2

Seward 2 0 3 1 4 0 0 10 14 5

Scottsbluff 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 4 3

WP: Sydney Parra

LP: Kymber Shallenberger

HR: Brady Laucomer (SB), Hamling 2 (Seward)

2b: Taryn Spady (SB)

Notes: Scottsbluff fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning but was able to rally quickly getting a leadoff homer from Brady Laucomer in the bottom of the first, it was tied 2-2 after one…Hamling homered twice in game two for Seward giving her three in the two games combined…Scottsbluff ends their season at 28-9 in the first season for head coach Dan Fox.