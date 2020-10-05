Scottsbluff, Gering products run well for CSC

Runners from Gering and Scottsbluff set the pace for the Chadron State College cross country team on Saturday when it hosted a dual with South Dakota Mines.

Freshman Tukker Romey of Gering led the CSC women over the 5 kilometer course in 20 minutes, 9.46 seconds and sophomore Jesse Jaramillo of Scottsbluff led the men during the 8K race in 26:30.35. Both placed second overall to Mines runners.

Romey capped her high school cross country career last fall by leading Gering to the Class B championship while placing second at the state meet in Kearney. Jaramillo was the Class B-4 District champion as a senior at Scottsbluff High in 2017. The following spring he also won the 1600 at the Western Conference meet and was the 3200 winner at the Best of the West and the Class B-6 District meets.

During the spring, Romey played soccer in high school, but she plans to run distances for the Eagles’ track team.