Scottsbluff, Gering stack up well in NSAA Cup standings

The Nebraska School Activities Association is pleased to announce the final standings for The NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools. The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs. This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs.

The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall.

NSAA Cup Class B All-School Standings

(Standings include participation & championship results points through the

2019-20 Championships)

School OVERALL Cup Points 1. Omaha Skutt Catholic 480 2. Scottsbluff 372.5 3. Hastings 330 4. Northwest 290 5. Gering 265 6. Norris 262.5 7. Beatrice 230 8. Aurora 222.5 9. Bennington 215 =9. York 215

NSAA Cup Class B Girls Standings

(Standings include participation & championship results points through the

2019-20 Championships)

School GIRLS Cup Points 1. Scottsbluff 245 2. Omaha Skutt Catholic 195 3. Omaha Duchesne Academy 180 4. Northwest 167.5 5. Beatrice 165 6. Gering 160 7. Norris 142.5 8. Crete 137.5 9. Hastings 125 =9. York 125

NSAA Cup Class B Boys Standings

(Standings include participation & championship results points through the

2019-20 Championships)

School BOYS Cup Points 1. Omaha Skutt Catholic 305 2. Hastings 225 =2. Scottsbluff 225 4. Mount Michael Benedictine 187.5 5. Northwest 185 6. York 150 7. Norris 130 8. Aurora 127.5 =8. Bennington 127.5 10. Gering 125 =10. Lexington 125

NSAA Cup Details & Point System

Each year the NSAA recognizes the most successful activities programs in the state with the NSAA Cup. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.

The boys and girls competition in each class features schools earning participation and performance points from their respective activities. In the all-school division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs, and earn additional points for placing in NSAA championship events.

All schools, which finish in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a state championship event, receive points. In activities’ championships involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative will earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.

In playoff events involving teams in a split classification, the same top eight positions in that event’s class (e.g. D1 and D2) will earn full points for their class competition. If there are fewer than eight schools from a classification in the event, only those schools represented, are eligible to receive points.

Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows:

First place – 50 points

Second place – 45 points

Third place – 40 points

Fourth place – 35 points

Fifth place – 30 points

Sixth place – 25 points

Seventh place – 20 points

Eighth place – 15 points

Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic there were no spring activities. Schools were awarded five participation points for each spring activity they had registered for.

The 2019-20 NSAA Cup Information, All-School Standings, Girls Standings, Boys Standings and Points Breakdowns for each classification may be viewed HERE.