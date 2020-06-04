Scottsbluff, Gering stack up well in NSAA Cup standings

The Nebraska School Activities Association is pleased to announce the final standings for The NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools. The annual awards program began in the fall of 2006 to recognize the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, presents awards to the 12 Nebraska high schools which earn the most points during the school year by participating in NSAA education-based activity programs. This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs.
The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall.
NSAA Cup Class B All-School Standings
(Standings include participation & championship results points through the
2019-20 Championships)
|School
|OVERALL Cup Points
|1. Omaha Skutt Catholic
|480
|2. Scottsbluff
|372.5
|3. Hastings
|330
|4. Northwest
|290
|5. Gering
|265
|6. Norris
|262.5
|7. Beatrice
|230
|8. Aurora
|222.5
|9. Bennington
|215
|=9. York
|215
NSAA Cup Class B Girls Standings
(Standings include participation & championship results points through the
2019-20 Championships)
|School
|GIRLS Cup Points
|1. Scottsbluff
|245
|2. Omaha Skutt Catholic
|195
|3. Omaha Duchesne Academy
|180
|4. Northwest
|167.5
|5. Beatrice
|165
|6. Gering
|160
|7. Norris
|142.5
|8. Crete
|137.5
|9. Hastings
|125
|=9. York
|125
NSAA Cup Class B Boys Standings
(Standings include participation & championship results points through the
2019-20 Championships)
|School
|BOYS Cup Points
|1. Omaha Skutt Catholic
|305
|2. Hastings
|225
|=2. Scottsbluff
|225
|4. Mount Michael Benedictine
|187.5
|5. Northwest
|185
|6. York
|150
|7. Norris
|130
|8. Aurora
|127.5
|=8. Bennington
|127.5
|10. Gering
|125
|=10. Lexington
|125
NSAA Cup Details & Point System
Each year the NSAA recognizes the most successful activities programs in the state with the NSAA Cup. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.
The boys and girls competition in each class features schools earning participation and performance points from their respective activities. In the all-school division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs, and earn additional points for placing in NSAA championship events.
All schools, which finish in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a state championship event, receive points. In activities’ championships involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative will earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.
In playoff events involving teams in a split classification, the same top eight positions in that event’s class (e.g. D1 and D2) will earn full points for their class competition. If there are fewer than eight schools from a classification in the event, only those schools represented, are eligible to receive points.
Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows:
- First place – 50 points
- Second place – 45 points
- Third place – 40 points
- Fourth place – 35 points
- Fifth place – 30 points
- Sixth place – 25 points
- Seventh place – 20 points
- Eighth place – 15 points
Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic there were no spring activities. Schools were awarded five participation points for each spring activity they had registered for.
The 2019-20 NSAA Cup Information, All-School Standings, Girls Standings, Boys Standings and Points Breakdowns for each classification may be viewed HERE.