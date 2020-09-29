class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487988 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff, Gering’s Schlaepfer continue to roll on links

BY Chris Cottrell | September 29, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Scottsbluff, Gering’s Schlaepfer continue to roll on links

With a second straight state title in their sights the Scottsbluff girls golf team picked up another team title yesterday winning the Alliance Invite.

Individually, Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer (along with a few of the Scottsbluff players), is looking for a state title and she took home meet medalist honors yesterday with a round of 80.

Scottsbluff’s overall team depth continues to shine with three of the top four on the leaderboard. Anna Kelley was second, shooting 81, and then Emily Krzyzanowski shot 85 and Nielli Heinhold posted 88.

The Class B State Tournament is coming up in a few weeks at Monument Shadows in Gering and these girls from the two schools will be right there at or near the top.

Alliance team scores

  1. Scottsbluff 346
  2. Chadron 417
  3. Gering 422
  4. Mitchell 423
  5. Ogallala 466

Leaderboard

  1. Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 80
  2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 81
  3. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 85
  4. Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff, 88
  5. Madi Pelton, Chadron, 92
  6. Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 92
  7. Tayber Meyer, Gering, 95
  8. Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 96
  9. Maralee Rischling, Chadron 99
  10. Jessica Folchert, 100
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: