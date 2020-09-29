Scottsbluff, Gering’s Schlaepfer continue to roll on links

With a second straight state title in their sights the Scottsbluff girls golf team picked up another team title yesterday winning the Alliance Invite.

Individually, Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer (along with a few of the Scottsbluff players), is looking for a state title and she took home meet medalist honors yesterday with a round of 80.

Scottsbluff’s overall team depth continues to shine with three of the top four on the leaderboard. Anna Kelley was second, shooting 81, and then Emily Krzyzanowski shot 85 and Nielli Heinhold posted 88.

The Class B State Tournament is coming up in a few weeks at Monument Shadows in Gering and these girls from the two schools will be right there at or near the top.

Alliance team scores

Scottsbluff 346 Chadron 417 Gering 422 Mitchell 423 Ogallala 466

Leaderboard