Scottsbluff girls dominant at B-4 District golf, Mitchell wins C-5 meet

The defending Class B State Champions are all set to go for the repeat and they’ll have plenty of confidence.

Scottsbluff ripped the course and the competition on Monday at McCook as they won the district tournament with a combined score of 325, which was good for a 96 shot difference over second place Gering.

Scottsbluff was led by district champion, sophomore Anna Kelley, who topped the leaderboard with a round of 77. Scottsbluff’s exclamation point on yesterday was putting all five players in the top six.

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer took the tiebreaker from Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff and finished second, both players shot rounds of 79.

Gering finished second in the team standings with a 421 and then Alliance was third at 427. Both of those teams also advanced to state next week.

Gering’s Monument Shadows course will host the Class B State Tournament next Monday and Tuesday.

Girls Golf C-5

The C-5 meet was held in Ogallala and it was Mitchell getting the team district title shooting a combined 386, they were six shots better than second place Valentine. Kimball finished third at 394 and all three teams will advance to state.

Individually, Kimball’s Payton Wise was the runaway winner for the district title. Wise shot 76 and won by 12 shots over Daniel Nolde of Ogallala.

Mitchell’s top finish was Jacque Bowles in 4th with a round of 93.

B-4 Team Standings

Scottsbluff 325 Gering 421 Alliance 427 Chadron 428 McCook 432 Lexington 434 Holdrege 476

B-4 Leaderboard

Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77 Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 79 Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 79 Nielle Heinhold, Scottsbluff, 81 Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 88 Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 93 Kaylie Puckett, McCook, 93 Madi Pelton, Chadron, 93 Julia Wilson, Alliance, 96 Tayber Meyer, Gering, 98

C-5 Team Standings

Mitchell 386 Valentine 392 Kimball 394 Gordon-Rushville 422 Ogallala 434 Bridgeport 447 Garden County 455 Perkins County 483 Hershey 554

C-5 Leaderboard