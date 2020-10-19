Scottsbluff High releases spectator information for Gering game Friday night

Scottsbluff High School has released some updated spectator information and guidelines ahead of their home football game vs. Gering this Friday night.

Limited Attendance

No spectators will be allowed without being added to the list by a participant!

Football team members from each school will be allowed six family members to attend the game.

All other groups such as cheer squads, the SHS Drill Team, and the SHS Band will be allowed four family members.

Student Sections

Both schools will have a limited student section with masks required.

Masks and Social Distancing

Social distancing is required for all attendees.

Students are required to wear masks in student section, all others are recommended.

Students attending with family members must stay seated with their family group.

The game will kickoff at 7 pm and can be seen on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 starting at 6:30. The radio broadcast will be on 106.9 The Trail and also streaming at KHYYfm.com starting at 6:30.