In an effort to recognize their student-athletes over this past year, Scottsbluff High School is working towards their annual awards banquet with an eye toward early next month.

The event, which had previously been rescheduled for June 29th, has been moved to Tuesday, July 7th, at Bearcat Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

Each family will be allowed to have five people attend.

(In the event of rain that night the plan will be to wait it out and resume when it’s safe)