Scottsbluff Invite results

The Scottsbluff Boys Tennis Invite was held on Saturday, September 4th. Participants included Alliance, Gering, North Platte, and host Scottsbluff. Traditionally we have included teams from Wyoming but they could not attend this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in their state. To make up for missing teams Scottsbuff and North Platte added an extra team to round out the field at six.

Scottsbluff took first place based on the play of their doubles teams which posted a perfect 10-0 record on the day. The #1 doubles team of Porter Robbins and Lincoln Frank have extended their winning streak for the season (also 10-0) while #2 doubles team Aaron Schaff and Ethan Ramirez won all their matches, never losing more than 3 games per match.

Gering finished in a tie for second on the day and they were led by Trent Davis at No. 1 singles. Davis finished a perfect 5-0 on the day. David Karpf had a strong finish at No. 2 singles going 3-2.

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

1st SCOTTSBLUFF RED 48

2nd GERING 32

2nd NORTH PLATTE BLUE 32

2nd SCOTTSBLUFF WHITE 32

5th ALLIANCE 26

6th NORTH PLATTE GOLD 6