Scottsbluff, Kelley take home Class B State Golf titles on Tuesday

BY Chris Cottrell | October 13, 2020
Scottsbluff makes it back to back girls golf titles. (KNEB/Cottrell)

The NSAA Class B State Golf Championships wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering with a real hometown feel to the final results.

For a second straight year the Scottsbluff Bearcats were crowned the team champion while Scottsbluff sophomore Anna Kelley won the individual title with a playoff win over Gering senior Madi Schlaepfer.

The team race was not close. Scottsbluff shot a combined two day score of 686 to beat second place Omaha Duchesne Academy (737) by 51 shots.

We almost didn’t see the playoff for the individual title as Gering’s Schlaepfer nearly holed a putt from off the green on the final hole of regulation. But after Kelley tapped in for bogey and Schlaepfer for par on 18 it was off to the playoff.

With the gallery following from behind both players made par on the first playoff hole and then on the second it was a great approach shot from Kelley into the green that set her up for the state title. Schlaepfer’s second wound up short and right of the green where she’d eventually make bogey while Kelley went on two putt for par and claim the state title.

Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff claims the win at Monument Shadows.

Kelley and Schlaepfer both finished with two day totals of 156. Kelley shot 81 & 75 while Schlaepfer went 82 & 74.

Madi Schlaepfer of Gering the Class B runner-up.

In winning their second straight state title Scottsbluff’s entire team picked up individual medals. After Kelley it was Emily Krzyzanowski finishing 6th (172), Nielli Heinhold 7th (179), Haley Holzworth T-8 (180), and Halle Shaddick 11th (181).

To view all the Class B team and individual scores from the NSAA leaderboard you can CLICK HERE.

