Scottsbluff rolls in playoff opener

It was business as usual Friday night at Bearcat Stadium as Scottsbluff, the No. 1 seed in the Class B football playoffs, rolled to a 48-6 win over Alliance.

After an early three and out the Bearcats offense put up 35 first half points and there was a running clock at halftime as Scottsbluff was able to preserve touches, hits, and general wear and tear with a fast moving second half.

Scottsbluff put together 414 yards of total offense despite star quarterback Sabastian Harsh sitting out with a knee injury. Junior Brett Hill continued to fill in admirably by throwing for 107 yards and one touchdown while also adding a short rushing touchdown.

Senior swiss army knife Caleb Walker showed off his versatility with a big night. The wingback ran it eight times for 88 yards, while bringing in three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Walker was also 4-5 kicking PAT’s and he scooped a blocked punt and took it in from 11 yards out.

And on a night where they didn’t have Harsh you would think Jacob Krul would have to carry the load, but building an early lead allowed Krul to take a back seat, only getting eleven carries but still totaling 89 yards. Krul now has over 1,500 yards rushing on the season and he scored his 14th touchdown.

Coming off a game in which Krul ran it 31 times and with the gauntlet ahead getting much stiffer it was a bonus last night to keep Krul’s touches to a minimum.

On the other side of the football it was more of what we’ve seen recently from Scottsbluff; plenty of pressure on the quarterback, forcing turnovers, and setting the offense up with good field position.

The Bearcats defense forced three fumbles and Alex Galindo came up with his second interception of the season. On top of that they scored as senior Jasiya DeOllos blocked a punt which Walker recovered and ran in for a touchdown.

Scottsbluff went three and out on their first possession but the defense got them the ball back quickly. From there it was Hill connecting with sophomore tight end Trevor Schwartz for a 38 yard touchdown pass.

Late in the first quarter Scottsbluff stretched it to a 14-0 lead on Hill’s three yard touchdown run.

Early in the second quarter Walker had a big play down to take the ball down inside the red zone, then he snagged Hill’s short pass for a six yard touchdown.

Scottsbluff would score twice more before halftime, both coming with under 5 minutes to play.

Krul would score from seven yards out and then it was the DeOllos blocked punt (he’s been close on a block for weeks) that Walker scored on.

Scottsbluff had put this one away early and it was 35-0 at halftime.

DeOllos, early in the third quarter, took a direct snap and started straight ahead but then bounced outside to his right and turned on the speed to score from 47 yards out. Krul delivered a huge block to help spring the play.

Alliance would avoid the shutout with senior quarterback Trevor Dubray hitting Collin Schrawyer for a 34 yard touchdown with a couple minutes gone by in the third quarter.

Dubray finished 16-36 for 232 yards with the one touchdown.

Scottsbluff would add one late touchdown as backup quarterback Jackson Ostdiek would score on a 17 yard touchdown run with a little over five minutes to play in the game.

With the win Scottsbluff will host #8 seed Norris next Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Other Class B Rd. 1 scores:

#8 Norris 38, #9 Mt. Michael 10

#5 Omaha Roncalli 56, #12 Plattsmouth 28

#4 Northwest 34, #13 Lexington 3

#3 Waverly 49, #14 Omaha Gross 20

#6 Hastings 42, #11 McCook 7

#7 Bennington 47, #10 Seward 35

#2 Omaha Skutt 28, #15 Blair 3