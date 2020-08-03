Scottsbluff Schools fall sports meetings information

Scottsbluff High School
Scottsbluff High School will have its annual Fall Sports meetings on Thursday, August 6th at 5:30 PM. This meeting will be held at Bearcat Stadium. All parents/guardians that have a student participating in a Girls Golf, Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Cross Country, Softball, Volleyball and Football should plan to attend. Any questions that you would like addressed at this meeting in regards to the start of fall sports in Nebraska, please use this link to submit any questions that you may have. https://forms.gle/
LcLg8z86emrF8E7m9
For this meeting, masks are encouraged but not required. Please use social distancing when entering and exiting the stadium. Stadium seating will be marked for social distancing. After the conclusion of the large group meeting, individual sports will meet with coaches. Individual sport handbooks will be available digitally, please bring a device if possible.
Bluffs Middle School
Bluffs Middle School will host a fall sports meeting for the boys and girls that wish to participate in Volleyball, Cross Country and Football at Bearcat Stadium on Wednesday, August 12th at 5:30 PM. For this meeting, masks are encouraged but not required. Please use social distancing when entering and exiting the stadium. Stadium seating will be marked for social distancing. After the conclusion of the large group meeting, individual sports will meet with coaches. Individual sport handbooks will be available digitally, please bring a device if possible.
Any questions about the start of fall sports at the middle school level may use this link to submit a question prior to the meeting. https://forms.gle/
fE9ABhTkTqrmjTx6A