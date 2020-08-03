Scottsbluff Schools fall sports meetings information

Scottsbluff High School

Scottsbluff High School will have its annual Fall Sports meetings on Thursday, August 6th at 5:30 PM. This meeting will be held at Bearcat Stadium. All parents/guardians that have a student participating in a Girls Golf, Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Cross Country, Softball, Volleyball and Football should plan to attend. Any questions that you would like addressed at this meeting in regards to the start of fall sports in Nebraska, please use this link to submit any questions that you may have. https://forms.gle/ LcLg8z86emrF8E7m9

For this meeting, masks are encouraged but not required. Please use social distancing when entering and exiting the stadium. Stadium seating will be marked for social distancing. After the conclusion of the large group meeting, individual sports will meet with coaches. Individual sport handbooks will be available digitally, please bring a device if possible.

