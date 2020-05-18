Scottsbluff Softball Association signups have been extended

After being given the green light by Governor Pete Ricketts last week to move forward with the season the Scottsbluff Softball Association has extended their signup period for this summer.

Registration has been extended through this Friday, May 22nd.

Registration forms can be picked up and then dropped back off with payment at High Plains Spas.

The Scottsbluff Softball Association would like you to know that if you’re in an area that doesn’t have a league or won’t be playing this summer, that you’re welcome to join for the season.

Practice will start June 1st with games beginning the week of June 22nd. The season is expected to last until July 16th.

If you have any questions please reach out via email at scottsbluffsoftball@gmail.com.