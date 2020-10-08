Scottsbluff softball takes on Seward in District Final (link to watch)

It’s been a banner season for the Scottsbluff softball team and first year head coach Dan Fox.

Fox, who staked his claim as a top coach with the Torrington Twisters summer program, took over at SHS late in the summer and the team has exploded onto the scene with a 28-7 record that was highlighted by a Subdistrict title win over Gering on Tuesday.

The Bearcats are now set to travel to play at Seward on Friday in a best-of-three District Final.

(Seward High School STRIV will provide a video broadcast and you can watch the game(s) by CLICKING HERE starting at 9 am MT).

Scottsbluff heads in having won eight straight and ten of their last eleven games. They earned the #10 seed for the round of 16 playoffs.

Seward is the #7 seed and they enter with a 22-8 record after going 3-0 and winning the B-7 Subdistrict Tournament earlier this week.

These two teams have just one common opponent on the season in Fairbury. Against Fairbury, Scottsbluff lost 11-6 while Seward won 5-3.

Scottsbluff will rely on the senior pitching tandem of Avery Fox and Kymber Shallenberger and an offense that can do damage from top to bottom. This year Scottsbluff set a Class B single season record for stolen bases, currently at 219 and counting.

Just a junior, Brady Laucomer is already the program all-time leader in RBI and runs scored. This season she’s hitting .570 with 4 HR, 60 runs scored, and 29 RBI.

Fox is hitting well over .500 and leads the team with 47 RBI.

The games will start at 9 am, 11 am MT, and then if-necessary a 1 pm game to decide who heads to the State Tournament next week.