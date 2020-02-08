Scottsbluff sweeps games from Alliance

We had both ends of the spectrum at Scottsbluff High School on Friday night as the Scottsbluff basketball teams took a pair of games from Alliance.

We had coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com.

The late game gave us our hotly contested ballgame with the Scottsbluff boys able to emerge at home in a hard fought contest over their rival by the final of 56-47.

Scottsbluff jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead and at the end of the first quarter it was 13-3.

Alliance senior guard, Joel Baker, though, was able to get the Bulldogs right back into the game with a big second quarter in which he connected on three three-pointers and finished with 11 points in the second quarter alone.

Scottsbuff led at the break, 21-20.

It was pretty much nip and tuck for the better part of the second half.

Jasiya DeOllos had another big game for the Bearcats finishing with 31 points, 22 of which came in the second half and in the third quarter he put up 14. DeOllos also helped close the game by hitting all four of his free throw attempts down the stretch.

The Cats outscored Alliance in the fourth quarter 17-8 to win it going away in the final couple of minutes.

Scottsbluff did a great job on the offensive glass, Head Coach Scott Gullion gave high praise to Dawson Mohr for his work rebounding last night.

Mohr also scored 11 points, the only other Bearcat in double figures.

Baker led Alliance with 20 points.

Scottsbluff improved to 18-2 while Alliance fell to 15-5.

In the girls game it was Scottsbluff getting off to a slow start against the winless Lady Bulldogs. Scottsbluff trailed at the end of the first quarter 14-12.

Then the route was on. Scottsbluff put up quarters of 31 points in the second and 24 more in the third as they eventually put the running clock on Alliance and got an easy 81-33 win.

Senior Yara Garcia was no match for the Alliance defense on this night, she finished with 29 points, all of which came in the first three quarters. She got to the rim at will and only hit one three on the night.

Payton Burda (12) and Aubry Krentz (10) also scored in double figures for Scottsbluff as they improved to 12-8.

The girls will play the headliner game this afternoon as Scottsbluff hosts Sidney in girls/boys doubleheader starting at 3:30.

Sidney comes in at No. 4 in power points and Scottsbluff is No. 5. Today’s game will go a long way in deciding who hosts the sub-district tournament starting on the 17th here in a week or so.

We’ll have both games today/tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at around 3:15.