Scottsbluff takes team title while Gering’s Schlaepfer tops leaderboard

On Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club it was the SHS Fall Invite that was also double-scored for the Western Conference Meet.

After posting a team score of 328 in a win last week at Sidney, yesterday Scottsbluff shot 342 as the defending Class B State Champions once again dominated the field.

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer finished third last week at Sidney but yesterday the senior topped the competition with a round of 75 to earn meet medalist honors. Gering finished second overall with a team score of 396.

Scottsbluff showed off their talented roster by going two, three, and four in the team standings with Anna Kelley shooting 77, Emily Krzyzanowski shooting 81, and Nielli Heinhold posting an 83.

Chadron finished fourth in the team standings with Alliance coming in fifth place.

Individual Top 10

Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75 Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 77 Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 81 Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff, 83 Madi Pelton, Chadron, 83 Riley Stuhr, York, 87 Zoey Salem, Lexington, 90 Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 93 Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 94 Tayber Meyer, Gering, 95

Team Standings