Scottsbluff Unified Bowling team wins meet on Saturday

BY Chris Cottrell | November 9, 2020
(MGN Online/Pixabay)

This past Saturday eight different teams from four schools were in Scottsbluff at Classic Lanes in Gering to compete in a Unified Bowling Meet and it was the hosts, Scottsbluff, coming out on top with the victory.

Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Alliance, and Gordon-Rushville made up the eight teams competing. Teams were split into two pool play groups that had best-of-three matches.

After pool play each team bowled a six game total pin-fall match versus the other pool.

Scottsbluff was the overall champion on the day at 795, besting two of the three Gordon-Rushville teams, that finished second and third respectively.

Final standings
1.  Scottsbluff – 795
2.  Gordon Rushville #2 – 766
3.  Gordon Rushville #1  – 728
4.  Alliance #3 -565
5.  Alliance #1  – 850
6.  Bridgeport – 654
7.  Gordon Rushville #3 – 635
8.  Alliance #2 -613
Pool Results
7/8  –  Alliance #2  0-3 vs GR #3 0-3
5/6  –  Alliance #1 1-2 vs Bridgeport 1-2
3/4  – GR #1 2-1 vs Alliance #3 2-1
1/2  –  Scottsbluff 3-0 vs GR #2 3-0
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
