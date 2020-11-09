Scottsbluff Unified Bowling team wins meet on Saturday

This past Saturday eight different teams from four schools were in Scottsbluff at Classic Lanes in Gering to compete in a Unified Bowling Meet and it was the hosts, Scottsbluff, coming out on top with the victory.
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Alliance, and Gordon-Rushville made up the eight teams competing. Teams were split into two pool play groups that had best-of-three matches.
After pool play each team bowled a six game total pin-fall match versus the other pool.
Scottsbluff was the overall champion on the day at 795, besting two of the three Gordon-Rushville teams, that finished second and third respectively.