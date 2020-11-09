Scottsbluff Unified Bowling team wins meet on Saturday

This past Saturday eight different teams from four schools were in Scottsbluff at Classic Lanes in Gering to compete in a Unified Bowling Meet and it was the hosts, Scottsbluff, coming out on top with the victory.

Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Alliance, and Gordon-Rushville made up the eight teams competing. Teams were split into two pool play groups that had best-of-three matches.

After pool play each team bowled a six game total pin-fall match versus the other pool.

Scottsbluff was the overall champion on the day at 795, besting two of the three Gordon-Rushville teams, that finished second and third respectively.

Final standings

1. Scottsbluff – 795

2. Gordon Rushville #2 – 766

3. Gordon Rushville #1 – 728

4. Alliance #3 -565

5. Alliance #1 – 850

6. Bridgeport – 654

7. Gordon Rushville #3 – 635

8. Alliance #2 -613