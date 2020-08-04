Scottsbluff wins Cal Ripken State Tourney

Scottsbluff outscored its opponents 39-4 while winning the championship at the Cal Ripkin 11 and Under State Tournament in Chadron this past weekend.

The Scottsbluff team scored 14 runs in both of its pool play games on Friday while defeating North Platte and Alliance. Alliance got the only run against Scottsbluff on Friday.

After that, Scottsbluff slipped past Gering 6-3 on Saturday and then blanked Sidney 5-0 in the championship game on Sunday.

Sidney made it to the finals by downing Chadron 11-2 and Gering 6-2 in Friday’s pool play and topping Chadron 7-1 on Saturday.

Because of the COVID 19 situation, there is no regional tournament this year.

The state tournament scores follow:

Friday’s Pool Play

Pool A

Sidney 11, Chadron 3

Sidney 6, Gering 2

Gering 9, Chadron 8

Pool B

North Platte 10, Alliance 8

Scottsbluff 14, North Platte 0

Scottsbluff 14, Alliance 1

Saturday’s Games

Chadron 3, North Platte 2

Gering 6, Alliance 5

Sidney 7, Chadron 1

Scottsbluff 6, Gering 3

Sunday’s Game

Scottsbluff 5, Sidney 0 (1st place)