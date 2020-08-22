class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480660 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff wins Lexington Tourney

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 22, 2020
Lexington Softball Invite – Saturday
Rd. 1 – Holdrege defeated Gothenburg – 7 to 6
Southern Valley/Alma beat Alliance – 10 to 0
Lexington downed  Chadron – 12 to 0
Scottsbluff edged Adams Central – 7 to 4

Rd. 2 – Chadron beat Gothenburg – 7 to 6
Adams Central defeated Alliance – 23-3
Scottsbluff downed Southern Valley/Alma – 14 to 4
Holdrege edged Lexington – 6 to 4

Rd. 3 – Gothenburg defeated Alliance– 6 to 3 – Gothenburg -7 th place;                                                                                            Alliance 8 th place
Adams Central defeated Chadron – 11 to 0 – A.C.– 5 th place;                Chadron 6 th place
Southern Valley/Alma defeated Lexington – 14 to 12 – SV-A – 3 rd place; Lex 4 th place
Scottsbluff defeated Holdrege – 12 to 0 in the Championship game.

