Scottsbluff wins Lexington Tourney

Lexington Softball Invite – Saturday

Rd. 1 – Holdrege defeated Gothenburg – 7 to 6

Southern Valley/Alma beat Alliance – 10 to 0

Lexington downed Chadron – 12 to 0

Scottsbluff edged Adams Central – 7 to 4

Rd. 2 – Chadron beat Gothenburg – 7 to 6

Adams Central defeated Alliance – 23-3

Scottsbluff downed Southern Valley/Alma – 14 to 4

Holdrege edged Lexington – 6 to 4

Rd. 3 – Gothenburg defeated Alliance– 6 to 3 – Gothenburg -7 th place; Alliance 8 th place

Adams Central defeated Chadron – 11 to 0 – A.C.– 5 th place; Chadron 6 th place

Southern Valley/Alma defeated Lexington – 14 to 12 – SV-A – 3 rd place; Lex 4 th place

Scottsbluff defeated Holdrege – 12 to 0 in the Championship game.