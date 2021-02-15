class="post-template-default single single-post postid-514440 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff’s Brock Ehler named NFHS Girls Golf Coach of the Year for Nebraska

BY Press Release - Scottsbluff High School | February 15, 2021
Brock Ehler led Scottsbluff to Girls Class B State Title in October. (Photo courtesy of Scottsbluff High School)

Scottsbluff High School is proud to announce that Brock Ehler has been named the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) 2020 Girls Golf Coach of the Year for Nebraska. Honorees are selected based upon their coaching performance in the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching. Ehler, one of 20 girls golf coaches recognized nationwide, was the only Nebraska recipient of this award. Ehler was nominated by the Nebraska Coaches Association and the NSAA.

Ehler has been the head girls golf coach at Scottsbluff High School since 2017. The Lady Bearcats Golf Team won back to back Class B state titles in 2019 and 2020 as well as had the Class B Individual Championship winner, Anna Kelley in 2020.

