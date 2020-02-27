Seacats set to perform at State Championships

The 2020 State Swimming and Diving Championships are currently underway with day one events in Lincoln at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The event runs through Saturday. Today features diving events only and the Seacats athletes are not involved in today’s schedule.

Tomorrow warm-ups will begin at 7:30 CT with events in the pool to follow.

Here is a list of athletes and their events for the Seacats for this weekend’s State Championships:

200 Medley Relay – Talera Kinsey (backstroke), Megan Kicken (breaststroke), Erin Hayhurst (fly), Hailey Rickey (free)

200 IM – Alanna Becker

50 Free – Stephanie Woolsey

200 Free Relay – Patricia Woolsey, Samantha Galindo, Alanna Becker, Stephanie Woolsey

100 Backstroke – Alanna Becker

400 Free Relay – Patricia Woolsey, Samantha Galindo, Alanna Becker, Stephanie Woolsey

Championship races will be held on Saturday starting at 11 am CT.