Second quarter pushes Lopers past Eagles

CHADRON, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers outscored Chadron State 27-10 in the second quarter Wednesday night, en route to winning 82-57 in the Chicoine Center.

The loss drops CSC to 1-4 overall, while UNK improves to 5-0.

“This was a good game for us to play to get ready for conference,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “Kearney is a good well-rounded team that we knew would give us a run.”

The Eagles were outscored by four in the first quarter and two in the third and fourth.

Chadron State shot 38 percent in the game, finishing 23 of 60 from the field. They made four of 17 attempts from three and were 7-11 from the free throw line.

The Lopers shot a season high 54 percent, making 31 of 57 field goal attempts. Nine of their 23 shots from behind the arc fell, but UNK only converted 11 of 19 attempts from the charity stripe.

In the game, CSC was outrebounded 37-30. Both teams committed 14 turnovers.

UNK converted the Eagles 14 turnovers in 18 points, CSC scored 14 points off turnovers.

Taryn Foxen and Jori Peters combined for 37 of the Eagles points, each scoring 20 and 17, respectively. Foxen shot 7-10 from the field.

Freshman guard Olivia Jolley had a team high seven rebounds and Peters had a game high six assists.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Lopers. Maegan Holt had 15, followed by Haley Simental with 12 and Aspen Jansa with 10. Nine of Jansa’s 10 points were from the three-point line.

Elisa Backes had seven rebounds to lead the Lopers. Simental had four assists.

The Eagles return to action this weekend, as they play Montana State – Billings Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.