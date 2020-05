The annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Football Game has been rescheduled for later this summer.

The game will now be played on Thursday, July 16 at 6:00 pm. It will still be held at Hastings College.

However, there will not be a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at halftime this year. It has been postponed to next year.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in June.