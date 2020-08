Shrine Bowl Announces Coaches

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl has announced its coaches for next summer’s game in Kearney.

NORTH TEAM

Head Coach: Kurt Frenzen ⁠— HC, Columbus Lakeview (C1)

Asst. Coach: Mike Kayl ⁠— HC, Gretna (A)

Asst. Coach: Judson Hall ⁠— HC, Scottsbluff (B)

Asst. Coach: Russ Plager ⁠— HC, Wayne (C1)

Asst. Coach: Wade McVey ⁠— Def. Coord., Bellevue West (A)

Asst. Coach: Jeff Bargen ⁠— Def. Coord., Columbus Lakeview (C1)

SOUTH TEAM

Head Coach: Mark McLaughlin ⁠— HC, Platteview (C1)

Asst. Coach: Dustin Kronhofman ⁠— HC, Arapahoe (D1)

Asst. Coach: Tony Janssen ⁠— HC, Auburn (C1)

Asst. Coach: Tim Clemenger ⁠— HC, Papillion/La Vista South (A)

Asst. Coach: Jordan Bald ⁠— RB/QB Coach, Platteview (C1)

Asst. Coach: Jeff Montgomery ⁠— Off. Coord., Gibbon (C2)