The Nebraska Shrine Bowl will not be played on June 6th in Kearney. According to the Omaha World Herald, players and coaches were notified this week that the game is being postponed due to the pandemic. If conditions improve July 11th or July 18th are possible dates that are being considered to play the game in Kearney.
Shrine Bowl Postponed
