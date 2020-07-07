SHS football and basketball summer camps are approaching

Here’s some quick information on some upcoming camps at Scottsbluff High School for both basketball and football.

SHS Football Camps

The high school camp for incoming 9th-12th graders is set for July 27th-30th at Bearcat Stadium. The camp will run each day from 7-9:30 am. The cost of the camp is $55 per player.

The SHS youth football camp will take place in early August from the 3rd-6th, also at Bearcat Stadium. Hours each day will be from 5-6 pm. The youth camp will cost $30 per player.

For either camp you can get registered at scottsbluffcamps.com.

Bearcat Basketball camps

Scottsbluff High School boys’ basketball program is offering a youth basketball camp for any interested boys in western Nebraska. The camp will be instructed by Scottsbluff High School head boys’ basketball coach, Scott Gullion. Current and former Scottsbluff High School players will assist with the camp. Camp participants will be provided instruction on offensive and defensive fundamentals of basketball, and compete in shooting and one on one contests. Awards will be given for top performances.

The camp is open for any boys entering grades 2-8. Dates of the camp are July 13 through 16th, and the camp will be located at Scottsbluff High School Auxillary gym.

The cost of the camp is $50. All camp participants will receive a camp t-shirt. Camp times will be 8:30-10:30 AM for boys entering grades 2-5 and 11:00 AM-1:00 PM for boys entering grades 6-8 and grades 9-12 from 2-4 PM.

Please register online at www.scottsbluffcamps.com

Camp space may be limited due to Covid guidelines.