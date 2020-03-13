SHS Senior Chance Parker Named PVC Star Student of the Week

The Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week puts the spotlight on SHS Senior Chance Parker.

Chance has been shining on the basketball court all season long- including putting up 14 points during last night’s game against Alliance. But when that final buzzer sounds, you can find this senior taking the time to thank fans of all ages for coming out and showing their Bearcat Pride.

He also excels in the classroom, takes Advanced Placement classes, and looks to continue his playing career at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in Biology.

Watch his segment now- and click HERE if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next PVC Star Student of the Week.