SHS Softball Coach Mike Gentry Resigns

It will be a changing of the guard for the Scottsbluff High School girls softball program next season.

“I would like to thank Coach Gentry for the countless hours that he has put into the softball program at SHS,” said Hoxworth. “Mike was one of the first female sports coaches that really emphasized our female strength and conditioning program and because of that, the competitiveness of all of our girl’s sports programs has improved.”

”Coach Gentry, his staff, and several other community members have invested time and energy into our program and the girl’s softball team is in a really good place as far as the athletes that we have coming. Most of this improvement though our youth program can be attributed to Coach Gentry and his hard work and dedication. “

On Tuesday afternoon, SHS Activities Director Dave Hoxworth announced that Coach Mike Gentry has decided to resign his position as Head Softball Coach.