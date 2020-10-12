Sidney wins Western Conference Volleyball title

Gering High School on Saturday hosted the Western Conference Volleyball Tournament and it was Sidney coming out on top with the title.

The six teams were seeded by power points and split into two groups for pool play.

Sidney, Scottsbluff, and Gering all went 1-1 in Pool A with the tiebreakers deciding it in favor of Sidney as the winner followed by Gering and then Scottsbluff.

In Pool B play it was Sidney finishing 2-0 while Alliance split matches and Mitchell went 0-2.

The Championship match had Sidney knocking off Chadron 25-21, 25-21.

In the third place match Gering beat Alliance in straights; 25-29, 25-20.

The fifth place match went to Scottsbluff in a sweep over Mitchell by the finals of 25-14, 25-13.

Pool A Scores

Scottsbluff def. Sidney 26-24, 16-25, 25-22

Gering def. Scottsbluff 25-23, 25-23

Sidney def. Gering 25-23, 25-18

Pool B Scores

Alliance def. Mitchell 25-16, 25-19

Chadron def. Alliance 25-12, 25-22

Chadron def. Mitchell 25-8, 25-9