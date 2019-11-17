Sioux Falls defeats CSC, 81-45

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team shot 33 percent from the field Saturday afternoon while falling to the University of Sioux Falls, 81-45.

Sioux Falls opened the game on a 11-2 scoring run and led the whole contest.

CSC was 13 of 39 from the field and 3 of 9 from three. They reached the charity stripe 13 times, making 10 of them.

The Cougars shot 35 percent, making 20 of 56 field goal attempts. They shot from three 34 times, converting 12 of them and were a perfect nine for nine from the free throw line.

Chadron State committed 23 turnovers, compared to Sioux Falls nine. The Cougars scored 19 points off turnovers, while the Eagles scored four.

The Eagles outrebounded the Cougars 33-26.

McKenna McClintic led the Eagles with nine points. Bailey Brooks and Jordan Morris followed behind with eight each.

Jori Peters had a team high four assists and Brooks led the game with six rebounds.

Anna Goodhope had a team and game high 15 points for Sioux Falls. Two other players scored nine points and one had eight. Hannah Jones led the Cougars with five rebounds and six assists.

Six different players made a three-point field goal for Sioux Falls.

The Eagles return to action Wednesday as they host Nebraska-Kearney at 5:30 p.m.